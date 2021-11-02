Vikings PFF grades: Worst offensive scores from the loss to the Cowboys

The Cowboys offense, without their starting quarterback, carved up the Vikings defense. I’d say that was the biggest reason why Minnesota lost the Week 8 game.

However, the Vikings offense did not look great. Minnesota had the potential to pick apart a defense that is capable of allowing big plays. The Dallas defense held Kirk Cousins and company in check on Sunday night.

Minnesota needs to do better on offense in Week 9. Here are the lowest-graded players on offense from Week 8:

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Analysis: Smith-Marsette had one reception for six yards on just one target. With Kene Nwangwu activated off IR, Smith-Marsette was not necessary on special teams, either.

PFF grade: 54.1



WR K.J. Osborn

Analysis: Osborn being on this list, in addition to Smith-Marsette, suggests that the Vikings did not get a lot of production out of the third receiver role. Minnesota’s passing game did not look great. The Vikings wide receiver corps, outside of Adam Thielen, can be blamed for that. Osborn had just 10 yards on two receptions and three targets.

PFF grade: 49.1



WR Justin Jefferson

Analysis: After his stellar rookie year in 2020, Jefferson has earned a big role and big expectations for year two. In Week 8 of 2021, Jefferson struggled. He had just two receptions on four targets. He dropped an accurate deep ball from Kirk Cousins. Jefferson had an off day — a rarity for him in his NFL career thus far.

PFF grade: 45.6



