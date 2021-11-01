Vikings PFF grades: Worst defensive scores from the loss to the Cowboys

Minnesota’s defense gave up too many big plays against a Dallas offense that was missing its most important player. The Vikings defense needs to recalibrate and prepare for the tough slate ahead.

Coincidentally, the three players Vikings Wire named to their unsung defensive players list were the lowest-graded by PFF this week. These three have stepped up for the team at times. The game against the Cowboys was not one of those times.

DT James Lynch

Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Analysis: Lynch thrived in limited reps prior to this game. This week, Lynch had no hurries and no tackles in 16 snaps. I didn’t notice him out there. And it showed in the stat sheet.

PFF grade: 53

DT Armon Watts

Photo: Matt Blewett/USA TODAY Sports

Analysis: The Vikings needed Armon Watts to step up in the absence of fellow DT Michael Pierce. Watts ended up with just one solo tackle and no QB hits. With his ability to provide pressure, Watts has been a pleasant surprise this year. However, the Vikings defensive tackle did not force Dallas QB Cooper Rush into mistakes.

PFF grade: 50.9

CB Mackensie Alexander

Photo: AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

Analysis: Alexander couldn’t tackle Ezekiel Elliot at the end of the game. Elliot ended up getting the first down. Then, Dallas scored the go-ahead touchdown with 51 seconds remaining. Rush and the Cowboys targeted the Vikings’ slot corner six times. Alexander allowed four receptions.

PFF grade: 29.3

