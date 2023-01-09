Vikings PFF grades: Where does the offense rank after the regular season

The Minnesota Vikings finished the regular season with a 13-4 record but aren’t getting much respect across the league. One place where they do get respect is in the PFF grades.

Throughout the season, we have tracked how the Vikings have been ranked in terms of PFF grades and they have consistently ranked well per position.

As the regular season has just wrapped up, here is how the Vikings finished at each offensive position

QB Kirk Cousins

Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass as Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) and linebacker Preston Smith (91) defend as offensive tackle Brian O’Neill (75) blocks during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 77.4 (T12/40)

Passing: 76.1 (9/40)

RB Dalvin Cook

Jan 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 67.4 (51/59)

Rushing: 72.1 (46/59)

WR Justin Jefferson

Dec 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates the win after the game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 90.4 (3rd/103)

Receiving: 90.5 (2nd/103)

WR Adam Thielen

Jan 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates his touchdown reception during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 65.0 (70th/103)

Receiving: 65.6 (69th/103)

WR K.J. Osborn

Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) celebrates the win against the Indianapolis Colts after the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. With the win, the Minnesota Vikings clinched the NFC North. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 65.1 (68/103)

Receiving: 65.3 (70th/103)

TE T.J. Hockenson

Dec 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) catches a touchdown pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 70.2 (12th/43)

Receiving: 73.3 (11th/43)

Pass Blocking 51.1 (62nd/80)

Run Blocking: 57.3 (41st/80)

LT Christian Darrisaw

Sep 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) reacts center Garrett Bradbury (56) and offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (71) after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 90.3 (2nd/73)

Pass Blocking: 81.8 (10th/73)

Run Blocking: 90.2 (3rd/73)

Pressures Allowed: 20 (33rd/73)

RT Brian O'Neill

Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Brian O’Neill (75) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 83.1 (8th/73)

Pass Blocking: 77.9 (21st/73)

Run Blocking: 83.3 (5th/73)

Pressures Allowed: 24 (44th/73)

LG Ezra Cleveland

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland (72) defends during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Overall: 73.5 (11th/73)

Pass Blocking: 53.2 (61/73)

Run Blocking: 80.3 (4th/73)

Pressures Allowed: 53 (71st/73)

RG Ed Ingram

Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) prepares to throw a pass as guard Ed Ingram (67) blocks against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 57.1 (56th/73)

Pass Blocking: 44.4 (75th/87)

Run Blocking: 63.4 (29th/73)

Pressures Allowed: 58 (73rd/73)

C Garrett Bradbury

Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (56) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 70.2 (10th/43)

Pass Blocking: 68.1 (17th/43)

Run Blocking: 72.4 (9th/43)

Pressures Allowed: 24 (36th/43)

