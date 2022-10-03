Vikings PFF Grades: Standouts from Week 4

A 28-25 win in London over the New Orleans Saints has fans of the Minnesota Vikings feeling both positively and negatively about the team.

While the 3-1 record is objectively good, it hasn’t been the cleanest path to get there. They won their last two games with sub-par performances or in other words: clunkers.

Justin Jefferson was the key to the Vikings win getting 10 receptions for 147 yards and a rushing touchdown.

As the Vikings move forward to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, PFF released their grades from Sunday’s game and there were some fascinating grades.

Top 3 offense

Sep 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) reacts center Garrett Bradbury (56) and offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (71) after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.

LT Christian Darrisaw 75.3

RG Ed Ingram 70.2

WR Justin Jefferson 69.0

The Vikings have used a bold strategy of having both Brian O’Neill and Darrisaw on islands to help compensate for both weakness and youth on the inside. For the most part, Darrisaw help up his end of the bargain. He allowed only two pressures on 46 pass-blocking snaps bringing his total to just seven pressures on 179 reps (97.9% efficiency). He currently ranks eighth among tackles per PFF.

Despite allowing four pressures, Ingram showed immense growth, especially in true pass sets. After having a grade of 2.6 on 15 reps in week one, Ingram had a grade of 72.2 on 19 reps with only one pressure allowed. Ingram has been more than a capable guard and is improving week to week.

Jefferson’s grade is reflective of his performance against Marshon Lattimore. It wasn’t perfect but he was explosive and took advantage of opportunities when given them.

Bottom 3 offense

Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (56) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

TE Johnny Mundt 23.2

FB C.J. Ham 43.5

C Garrett Bradbury 45.8

Mundt played a season-low 20 snaps and arguably had his worst performance on the day. He was only targeted one time and dropped that pass in the flat. Cousins didn’t look his way again.

Ham only saw 10 total snaps on offense with one of those being the fake punt conversion. The one bright side for Ham was his pass blocking grade coming in at 83.2

Bradbury’s grade is curious. Unlike in previous years, his pass blocking carried him per his PFF grade. He graded an 80.8 in pass blocking with only one pressure allowed. The Vikings have done a really good job maximizing Bradbury this season.

Top 3 defense

Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. (3) reacts late during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

DE Dalvin Tomlinson 89.8

CB Cameron Dantzler 85.9

DE James Lynch 74.1

Tomlinson had himself a great game. Not only did he force a critical strip-sack against Andy Dalton that led to a Vikings field goal. He was a force on defense forcing three pressures and a 23.8% win rate.

Dantzler has had moments of struggles but his consistency this season has been much-needed for the secondary. He was targeted six times and only allowed three catches for 32 yards and an impressive one yard after the catch. Dantzler is a good fit for this defense and is showing that each week.

Lynch only played 16 snaps but did a really good job being a stalwart player on the defensive line. He fit the run well and wasn’t moved easily at all. Lynch has become a really good rotational player

Bottom 3 defense

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) catches the ball as Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) and linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) defend in the fourth quarter during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25.

S Camryn Bynum 45.6

S Harrison Smith 48.4

LB Jordan Hicks 53.2

The safety room wasn’t graded too favorably on Sunday. The Saints did a good job attacking the middle of the field but the duo was only credited for allowing three receptions on three targets for 15 yards and Chris Olave’s touchdown. The all-22 will help determine what else they were responsible for.

Hicks did a little bit of everything at an average level. He allowed all three of his targets caught for 32 yards and didn’t miss a tackle. Just a decent performance from the 7 year veteran.

Other notables

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) talks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) after an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25.

QB Kirk Cousins 67.5

WR K.J. Osborn 55.5

RG Ezra Cleveland 49.7

CB Patrick Peterson 72.4

OLB D.J. Wonnum 67.9

LB Eric Kendricks 64.6

