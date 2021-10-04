Vikings PFF grades: Lowest offensive grades from the loss to the Browns

The Vikings had some players disappoint on Sunday against the Browns. Minnesota needs to pick up the pieces of what appears to be a lost season. For now, the team will have to adjust to a tough loss and try and bounce back with a divisional win over Detroit in Week 5.

Here are the lowest PFF grades from the Vikings’ loss to the Browns:

OL Ezra Cleveland

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland (72) defends during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

PFF grade: 39.5

Analysis: The offensive line left a lot to be desired on Sunday. The Browns sacked Cousins twice and hit him 10 times. Sometimes, that’s on the quarterback, due to holding onto the ball for too long. This was not one of those times.

OT Rashod Hill

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Rashod Hill (69) plays the field against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

PFF grade: 40.8

Analysis: Myles Garrett had a big game against Hill. Garrett had four QB hits and .5 sacks in the game. Hill needed a big game with Christian Darrisaw playing on special teams this week. That didn’t happen.

TE Tyler Conklin

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin (83) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 44.3

Analysis: Conklin did not have his usual mistake-free performance. It showed in the statsheet: he had 18 yards on six targets.

