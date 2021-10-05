Vikings PFF grades: Lowest defensive grades from the loss to the Browns

For the second week in a row, the Vikings defense rationalized their 2021 free agency overhaul.

The retooled group was stout in defense, as Minnesota fell to Cleveland by a score of 14-7. Obviously, the Vikings did not lose the game on account of the defense.

Not everything was positive about the defense, though. Here are the lowest PFF grades among Vikings players on defense:

DT Michael Pierce

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce (58) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

PFF grade: 44.5

Analysis: Pierce only played 21 snaps due to an elbow injury. That’s a small sample size. With that stipulated, Pierce did not make his presence felt.

LB Eric Kendricks

Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Minneapolis, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The Vikings defeated the Seahawks 30-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

PFF grade: 37.5

Analysis: Kendricks, normally a very good linebacker in coverage, was targeted five times and gave up four receptions.

LB Nick Vigil

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Nick Vigil (59) reacts after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (np) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 30.4

Analysis: Vigil has been pretty key this year in the absence of Anthony Barr. However, he had a bit of an off game. He had two missed tackles and gave up two receptions on three targets.

