Vikings PFF grades: Best players from the regular season opener

Despite being favored in their regular season opener, the Vikings did everything in their power to lose in Week 1, and that’s exactly what happened.

Minnesota had 17 penalties — 12 of which were accepted — and other costly mistakes that led to the loss. Joe Burrow, just in his second NFL season and coming off a serious injury, looked stellar in the game.

But it wasn’t all bad for the Vikings. Here were the highest-graded, qualifying Vikings players on offense and defense from PFF:

Offense: QB Kirk Cousins

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 80.9

WR Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson wears "It Takes All of Us" on the back of his helmet before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

PFF grade: 67.3

WR Adam Thielen

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) makes a catch while being Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) defends during the first quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 66.7

FB C.J. Ham

Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham (30) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

PFF grade: 65.8

WR K.J. Osborn

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

PFF grade: 63.0

Defense: DE Stephen Weatherly

Story continues

Jan 14, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoff football game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 78.0

S Harrison Smith

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

PFF grade 72.5

DT Michael Pierce

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce (58) celebrates a sack of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) (not pictured) in overtime during an NFL Week 1 football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 27-24. Syndication: The Enquirer

PFF grade: 71.2

LB Eric Kendricks

Sep 23, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 70.6

LB Blake Lynch

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Lynch (48) and safety Josh Metellus (44) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

PFF grade: 69.2

1

1