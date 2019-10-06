Vikings persist in refusal to trade Stefon Diggs

Like Percy Harvin in 2013, the Vikings have no intent to trade Stefon Diggs. This time around, maybe they mean it.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports that the Vikings have not changed their position on Diggs, even though “a lot” of teams have called with trade interest.

But here’s the reality: Only one player in the NFL currently is completely and totally untouchable, and that’s Patrick Mahomes. At some point, there could be an offer that makes the Vikings look objectively at: (1) the salary cap commitments for 2019 and 2020; (2) the cash commitments for 2019 and 2020; (3) the current offensive philosophy; (4) the extent to which Diggs is being used; and (5) the value that the Vikings are currently getting from Diggs, quarterback Kirk Cousins, and receiver Adam Theilen.

It’s one thing to say, “We’ve yet to get an offer we like for Diggs.” It’s quite another to say, “We’ll never, ever trade him.” The Vikings presumably are in the former position. Still, unless they dig in their heels (as they are), they risk creating the perception that a trade is inevitable, forcing them to take the best offer they get instead of the one they want.

Meanwhile, Diggs is with the Vikings in New Jersey and he’s expected to play against the Giants. We’ll see how a week filled with dysfunction results in changes if any to the team’s run-til-you-can’t-run-and-then-hope-for-the-best-in-the-passing-game approach.