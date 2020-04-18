The unique 2020 pre-draft process has seen the typical tactics swapped out for video conferences. And University of Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr., the Big 10 defensive back of the year, has heard from several teams via modern technology.

Appearing on Friday’s #PFTPM, Winfield said that he’s heard from the Vikings, Chiefs, Patriots, Titans, and Buccaneers.

In Minnesota, he’d join the team with which his father, Antoine Sr., spent nine seasons after four in Buffalo. Antoine Jr. also would be staying put in the place where he became a key contributor to the local college program.

In Kansas City, Antoine Winfield Jr. become basically Tyrann Mathieu Jr., giving the Chiefs a pair of versatile and potent weapons in the secondary.

In New England, his versatility surely would be utilized to the fullest — and the mere fact that the Patriots are showing interest likely will get others to take a closer look at him.

Wherever he goes, Winfield will attract attention, due to the name, his father’s legacy, and the similarities in the skill sets of father and son, including sure, hard-nosed tackling skills. For more from Antoine Jr., check out the attached video.

Vikings, Patriots, Chiefs, Bucs, Titans all show interest in Antoine Winfield Jr. originally appeared on Pro Football Talk