Vikings optimistic that Jordan Hicks can return this season

Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks remains on injured reserve after undergoing surgery on his shin last month, but there's hope that he will be able to get back on the field before the season is over.

Hicks developed the extreme swelling known as compartment syndrome after suffering a shin contusion in a win over the Saints and had to be hospitalized for a couple of days after having the operation.

On Tuesday, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, that there is optimism about Hicks being well enough to return to the lineup. Hicks is currently taking part in meetings and doing other off-field work at the Vikings facility.

Hicks has 87 tackles, a sack, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble return for a touchdown in 10 games this season.