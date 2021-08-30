Vikings optimistic Anthony Barr can play Week One

Last year, Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr played only two games because of a torn pectoral. This year, Barr has missed the entire preseason with a knee injury. But Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is optimistic that Barr can play in Week One.

Barr hasn’t practiced since August 6, but Zimmer said today that he’s trending in the right direction.

“He’s doing really good,” Zimmer said, via Vikings.com. “I think we have a good plan for him to be ready to go.”

The 29-year-old Barr arrived in Minnesota as the ninth overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft and was a four-time Pro Bowler from 2015 to 2018. Whether he can ever play at that level again remains to be seen, but his return for the opener at Cincinnati appears likely.

