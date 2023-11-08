Vikings to open Justin Jefferson's 21-day practice window

Justin Jefferson is on the way back.

The Vikings are set to designate Jefferson to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

While Jefferson will start practicing, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero separately reported on Tuesday that the receiver is unlikely to play this week against the Saints.

Jefferson has 36 catches for 571 yards with three touchdowns. Despite missing the last four weeks, Jefferson still leads the team in receiving yards, though both T.J. Hockenson (547) and Jordan Addison (534) are creeping up that chart.

The Vikings play the New Orleans, Denver, and Chicago before their Week 13 bye at the start of December.