Vikings open as home underdogs vs. Titans

The 0-2 Vikings find themselves in a must-win situation in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans go into the game with a 2-0 record.

Per our friends at BetMGM, the Vikings are 2.5 point underdogs. A bet on either side of that 2.5 points pays at -110.

Betting on the Titans’ moneyline pays at -139, while betting on the Vikings’ moneyline pays at +120.

The over/under for the game is listed at 47.5. A bet on either side of that pays at -110.

The Vikings are 9-4 all-time against the Titans. With that being said, the last time the two teams played was on Sept. 11, 2016 when the Vikings won 25-16 behind 236 passing yards from . . . Shaun Hill!

To round out the NFC North in Vegas, the Bears are 3.5 point underdogs against the Falcons and the Lions are 5.5 point underdogs against the Cardinals. The Packers vs. Saints line isn’t available yet.