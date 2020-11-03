Vikings open as favorites vs. Lions

The Vikings are hoping to back up their Week 8 upset over the Packers in Week 9 at home against the Lions.

The Vikings go into the game with a 2-5 record while the Lions are 3-4.

Per BetMGM, the Vikings enter the game as four-point favorites. A bet on either side of the spread pays at -110.

A straight-up bet on the Vikings’ money line pays at -200, while a bet on the Lions’ money line pays at +165.

The over/under in the game is 53.5. A bet on either side of that pays at -110.

The Vikings are 76-39-2 all-time against the Lions and have won five-straight matchups.

To round out the NFC North, the Bears are 5.5-point underdogs against the Titans in Tennessee.

The Packers play the 49ers on Thursday night, but the line is not yet available.