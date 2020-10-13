Vikings open as favorites vs. Falcons

The Vikings are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.

The loss put the Vikings at 1-4 on the season.

The good news is that they’ll go up against a winless Falcons team that just fired its head coach.

Per our friends at BetMGM, the Vikings have opened as 3.5-point favorites in Week 6 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

A bet on either side of the spread pays at -110.

A moneyline bet on the Vikings pays at -176 while a moneyline bet for the Falcons pays at +150.

The over/under for the game is 55.5. A bet on the over pays at -106 while a bet on the under pays at -115.

To round out the NFC North, the Lions are 3.5-point favorites against the Jaguars, the Bears are 2.5-point underdogs against the Panthers and the Packers are 2.5 point favorites against the Bucs.