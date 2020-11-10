Vikings open as favorites vs. Bears on MNF

The 3-5 Vikings travel to play the 5-4 Bears in Week 10 on Monday Night Football.

Despite their records, the Vikings have opened as 2.5-point favorites per BetMGM. A bet on the Vikings pays out at -110 while a bet on the Bears pays out at -106.

The straight money line bet for the Vikings pays at -150 while a bet on the Bears pays at +125.

The over/under for the game is 44.5. A bet on either side of that pays at -110.

To round out the NFC North, the Packers are 14-point favorites against the Jaguars and the Lions’ line against Washington isn’t out yet.

The Vikings have lost four-straight game against the Bears and have won just once in Chicago since 2016.