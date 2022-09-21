Vikings open as 6.5 point favorites in Week 3 vs Lions

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off of an absolute dud against the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 24-7. The week prior, they looked like Super Bowl contenders in beating the Green Bay Packers 23-7.

Right now, this Vikings team is exactly who I thought they were: a .500 team with a lot of variance. They haven’t shown anything as of yet that they are a different football team than in prior years. Consistency will be the key for the Vikings here as they try to change the narrative.

Going into week three, they have a matchup against their division rival Detroit Lions who they don’t matchup with very well. The strength of the Lions is in the trenches and the Vikings have shown that they can be beaten, especially up the middle.

Our friends at Tipico Sportsbook have the Vikings as 6.5-point favorites and the over/under is set at 53.5 points.

Over the first two weeks, the Vikings had been underdogs along with being 1-1 against the spread and the under is 2-0. Watching the line progress this week will be interesting, as the Lions currently look like good bets to cover the spread with it being under a touchdown.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire