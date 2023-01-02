Vikings open up as 1.5-point favorites in Week 18 vs. Bears

Not all is lost for the Minnesota Vikings, as they are still 12-4 heading into the final week of the regular season. The sportsbooks agree as the Vikings are heading to Soldier Field as 1.5-point favorites for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears per Draft Kings Sportsbook.

After Sunday’s 41-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings are a paltry 6-9-1 against the spread this season. That speaks of a team that the sportsbooks cannot figure out.

The Bears enter this game with a 3-13 record and will own a pick in the top-five in the 2023 NFL draft. Both offenses are high powered and it shows with how both teams consistently hit the over. The Vikings have hit the over 11 times and the Bears have hit it 10 themselves. With the over/under set at 46.5, don’t be surprised if the over hits again.

We don’t have an official start time for this game yet, as the schedule hasn’t been finalized with the playoff picture still in flux.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire