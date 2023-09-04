Vikings OLBs coach Mike Smith on personal leave

The Vikings don't have one of their defensive coaches available as they get ready to play the Buccaneers in Week 1.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday that outside linebackers coach/pass rushing specialist Mike Smith is taking a personal leave. Assistant head coach Mike Pettine has assumed Smith's duties with defensive assistant Imarjaye Albury providing some help.

Smith joined the Vikings’ staff last year after working alongside Pettine with the Packers.

After serving as Browns head coach from 2014-2015, Pettine spent three years as Green Bay’s defensive coordinator before he was a senior defensive assistant with Chicago in 2021. He also joined Minnesota for O’Connell’s first season as head coach in 2022.