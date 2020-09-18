Who will take Vikings OL Pat Elflein’s spot at right guard?

The Vikings moved Pat Elflein over to right guard for this season. He played pretty well there against the Packers, but now the team will be on the search for a replacement.

Elflein has been placed on the injured reserve, meaning he’ll be out for at least three weeks. Elflein will reportedly require surgery on his thumb and is expected to be out longer than three games, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

So who will take Elflein’s place? Tomasson reported that second-year offensive lineman Dru Samia has been working with the first team in practice at right guard. Samia is expected to start on Sunday vs. the Colts, according to Tomasson.

There are also options like Ezra Cleveland, Brett Jones and Aviante Collins. Collins seems like a long shot at this point, because he’s on the practice squad still. Jones, however, has been reportedly signed to the 53-man roster.