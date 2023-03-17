Vikings officially sign DE Marcus Davenport

The Minnesota Vikings officially signed defensive end Marcus Davenport to his one-year $13 million contract on Friday. The signing came just hours after the team agreed to terms with veteran lineman Dean Lowry, formerly of the Green Bay Packers.

A former first-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2018, Davenport is a dynamic pass rusher who can give headaches to the best tackles that the NFL has to offer with his strength and quickness off the edge. His unique skillset should be a boon for the Vikings’ defense, which needed a shot in the arm after failing to live up to expectations in 2022.

Marcus Davenport’s deal with the #Vikings is officially completed. They’re gathering final signatures now. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) March 17, 2023

While one signing certainly won’t solve all of Minnesota’s issues on defense, Davenport’s presence is sure to be a positive influence on the unit’s play next season and could prove to be consequential to their viability as a legitimate playoff contender. The team has invested heavily in their defense in the first week of free agency and stands to benefit greatly from every addition they’ve made on that side of the ball.

