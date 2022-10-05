Vikings officially sign Khyiris Tonga among four roster moves

After news broke that the Vikings were going to sign former Chicago Bears seventh-round pick Khyiris Tonga off the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, the Vikings made it official on Wednesday morning.

Along with the signing of Tonga, they officially made three other roster moves as well, including waiving linebacker Ryan Connelly who the Vikings just activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Tuesday.

The #Vikings have signed DL Khyiris Tonga and added S Mike Brown to the practice squad. LB Ryan Connelly has been waived and WR Blake Proehl has returned to practice. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 5, 2022

Ryan Connelly was activated yesterday by the Vikings and they officially moved on from the fourth-year linebacker from Wisconsin.

Blake Proehl having his practice window activated gives the Vikings 21 days to make a decision on if they want to keep him on the roster. With Travis Toivonen being released from the practice squad, that is the likely spot for Proehl. However, the Vikings only have five wide receivers on the active roster so they could keep Proehl.

The Vikings bring back Mike Brown whom they signed as an undrafted free agent from Miami OH. They moved on from Brown during roster reductions this August and decided to bring him back with the injury to Lewis Cine.

