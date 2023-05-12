Vikings officially sign four of six draft picks

The Minnesota Vikings have secured the majority of their rookie class. The team announced that they have officially signed cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, safety Jay Ward, defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy and quarterback Jaren Hall to four-year rookie contracts.

The Vikings signing the majority of their rookie class before the official start of rookie minicamp is a great sign for the franchise. Yes, rookie contracts are structured by draft pick, but the language in the contract can be a holdup.

The Vikings currently only have two draft picks left to sign in wide receiver Jordan Addison and running back DeWayne McBride.

