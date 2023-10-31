Vikings officially place Kirk Cousins on injured reserve

With Kirk Cousins out for the season with a torn Achilles, the Vikings officially moved on Tuesday.

They traded for Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs, giving up a 2024 sixth-round pick in exchange for Dobbs and a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick. The Vikings also made official the end to Cousins' season.

The Vikings announced they placed Cousins on injured reserve Tuesday.

Cousins, who is in the final season of a contract that will void in March, entered Sunday leading the NFL in touchdown passes (16) and ranked second in passing yards (2,057).

He injured his Achilles in the fourth quarter of the Vikings' 24-10 win over the Packers.

Rookie Jaren Hall, who replaced Cousins on Sunday, is expected to start this week with Dobbs "potentially" in a supporting role. Sean Mannion is on the practice squad, and Nick Mullens is on injured reserve with a back injury.