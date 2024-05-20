Vikings offer inside look at getting J.J. McCarthy, Dallas Turner in NFL Draft

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings came away with what they hope are two impact players in the first round of the NFL Draft in quarterback J.J. McCarthy and edge rusher Dallas Turner.

Monday, the team released a video going inside the process of evaluating prospects before the draft, and part of what it took to make McCarthy and Turner Vikings. Kevin O’Connell, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and staff met with both McCarthy and Turner at the NFL Scouting Combine.

It was there that McCarthy told O’Connell as a private meeting finished that he’d run through a wall for the Vikings’ coach.

In the first round of the NFL Draft, Adofo-Mensah was able to move up to the No. 10 spot in a trade with the New York Jets, without giving up the No. 23 pick. They got McCarthy. Adofo-Mensah said he’ll be getting Jets’ general manager Joe Douglas a nice bottle of tequila the next time they meet.

Adofo-Mensah wasn’t done. After meeting with Turner, they were convinced he was one of the best defensive prospects in the draft. The first round was offense-heavy, but the Vikings didn’t want to wait to see if Turner would still be there at 23. They moved up to No. 17 to get him, and O’Connell looked like a kid on Christmas morning ready to open gifts.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores was smiling ear-to-ear, giddy to add another pass rusher to his already aggressive scheme. When the Vikings called Turner to tell him the good news, the tears started flowing.