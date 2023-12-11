Vikings offensive PFF grades in 3-0 win vs. Raiders

The Minnesota Vikings certainly know how to keep things interesting.

Coming out of the bye week, they struggled mightily on offense and found a way to win a 3-0 game over the Las Vegas Raiders.

In the first half, the offense only generated 88 total yards and was lethargic on offense. They only got into Raiders territory once and failed to convert with Greg Joseph missing a 49-yard field goal. He got his retribution with 1:57 left in the game as the Vikings took the lead and won.

The day after the game, the grades from Pro Football Focus drop and the offense graded out surprisingly well considering how poorly they played.

Top 5 offensive grades

Bottom 5 offensive grades

Passing grades

QB Josh Dobbs: 69.5

QB Nick Mullens: 62.7

Rushing grades

RB Alexander Mattison: 88.4

RB Ty CHandler: 68.3

FB C.J. Ham: 62.9

QB Josh Dobbs: 57.2

RB Kene Nwagwu: 53.9

Receiving grades

WR Justin Jefferson: 75.2

RB Ty Chandler: 63.5

TE Johnny Mundt: 61.8

TE T.J. Hockenson: 59.2

WR Jordan Addison: 53.3

WR K.J. Osborn: 52.2

WR Brandon Powell: 49.8

WR Jalen Nailor: 47.6

TE Josh Oliver: 47.5

RB Alexander Mattison: 29.7

Pass blocking grades

LG Dalton Risner: 85.2

LT Christian Darrisaw: 84.0

LG Austin Schlottmann: 76.5

TE Josh Oliver: 73.2

RG Blake Brandel: 72.2

C Garrett Bradbury: 65.1

RT Brian O’Neill: 64.1

RT David Quessenberry: 63.5

RB Ty Chandler: 49.9

TE T.J. Hockenson: 28.9

FB C.J. Ham: 22.9

Run blocking grades

TE Johnny Mundt: 78.8

RT David Quessenberry: 73.8

RT Brian O’Neill: 65.5

WR Jalen Nailor: 61.1

WR Justin Jefferson: 60.6

FB C.J. Ham: 60.0

LT Christian Darrisaw: 59.0

C Garrett Bradbury 57.0

TE T.J. Hockenson: 56.8

WR Brandon Powell: 56.3

WR Jordan Addison: 54.2

LG Dalton Risner: 51.3

RG Blake Brandel: 51.0

TE Josh Oliver: 50.4

WR K.J. Osborn: 39.0

