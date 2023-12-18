Vikings offensive PFF grades from 27-24 loss vs. Bengals

The Minnesota Vikings failed to capitalize on an opportunity to control their own destiny by losing a tough game in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 27-24 in overtime.

The offense was successful in moving the football on Saturday afternoon, scoring 24 points while also turning the ball over three times in Bengals territory. Nick Mullens moved the team down the field well but put the ball in harms way multiple times when he didn’t need to.

The grades for the offense are in from Pro Football Focus and reflect well on the offense.

Top 5 offensive grades

WR Jordan Addison: 85.1

RB Ty Chandler: 79.2

TE T.J. Hockenson: 78.9

WR Justin Jefferson: 77.5

TE Josh Oliver: 67.4

Bottom 5 offensive grades

WR K.J. Osborn: 50.6

RG Ed Ingram: 55.0

FB C.J. Ham: 59.1

RB Kene Nwangwu: 59.6

C Garrett Bradbury: 60.0

Passing grades

QB Nick Mullens: 66.6

WR Justin Jefferson: 49.2

Rushing grades

RB Ty Chandler: 77.1

RB Kene Nwangwu: 59.3

QB Nick Mullens: 59.0

Receiving grades

WR Jordan Addison: 84.7

TE T.J. Hockenson: 80.4

WR Justin Jefferson: 80.0

TE Josh Oliver: 68.7

RB Ty Chandler: 65.5

FB C.J. Ham: 57.7

TE Johnny Mundt: 56.2

WR K.J. Osborn: 51.6

Pass blocking grades

RB Ty Chandler: 84.5

RG Ed Ingram: 84.5

C Garrett Bradbury: 80.7

FB C.J. Ham: 80.5

LT Christian Darrisaw: 79.0

RB Kene Nwangwu: 78.9

TE Josh Oliver: 74.6

TE T.J. Hockenson: 69.7

RT David Quessenberry: 68.9

LG Dalton Risner: 49.8

Run blocking grades

TE Johnny Mundt: 73.6

LG Dalton Risner: 63.2

LT Christian Darrisaw: 61.1

TE Josh Oliver: 60.1

C Garrett Bradbury: 59.9

TE T.J. Hockenson: 58.5

WR Jordan Addison: 58.1

WR Justin Jefferson: 57.9

RT David Quessenberry: 56.1

FB C.J. Ham: 55.0

WR K.J. Osborn: 51.5

RG Ed Ingram: 51.3

