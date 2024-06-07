Vikings’ offensive linemen do their best Justin Jefferson impersonation

After Justin Jefferson signed his four-year extension with the Vikings to make him the highest-paid receiver and the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, the Minnesota offensive linemen supported Jefferson during practice on Thursday.

Vikings’ beat writer Andrew Krammer showed a photo of the Minnesota offensive linemen dressing just like Jefferson would. Visors, arm and leg sleeves, and short shorts look like Jefferson. Right tackle Brian O’Neill told Krammer it was “Dress like Justin Jefferson Day.”

It's "Dress Like Justin Jefferson Day" for the Vikings offensive line at today's practice, says right tackle Brian O'Neill. Short shorts, visors, arm and leg sleeves. June, baby. pic.twitter.com/MRg0H453e7 — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) June 6, 2024

It shows that the Vikings’ team chemistry is high, and support for Jefferson is unanimous. Fans were beginning to wonder if the Vikings’ brass would get the deal done, and now they can rest peacefully at night knowing Jefferson is in Minnesota for the foreseeable future, and both sides are happy.

