Vikings offensive lineman Dalton Risner voices support for Sam Darnold

While J.J. McCarthy may be the quarterback of the future for the Minnesota Vikings, Sam Darnold has plenty of support to be the quarterback of the present. The Vikings coaching staff reportedly feels like there is “untapped potential” with Darnold, and it seems like he has some major support in the locker room, too.

In an interview with Minnesota Tim for his podcast, Vikings offensive lineman Dalton Risner offered some strong words of support for the former first-rounder and current journeyman:

Sam’s an awesome dude too. He’s one of those guys who gets along with the OL real well. One of those guys that you think he was at the facility or a Viking for the last two or three years. By the friends that he has and the way he carries himself. He holds himself to a good standard. He’s made some great throws just in my short time of being there. Looks like he has this system down. Who’s going to be a guy who everyone count on.

After signing with the Vikings in the off-season, ostensibly to serve as a “bridge” quarterback until McCarthy is ready, Darnold is on his third team in as many years. Last season, Darnold saw limited action with the 49ers, a year after being the starter with the Carolina Panthers for two seasons.

Now, Darnold looks to revitalize his career, and he’s in one of the better situations in the NFL to do so. The Vikings system is very quarterback-friendly, and Darnold has several weapons around him, including wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, running back Aaron Jones, and tight end T.J. Hockenson once he returns from injury.

McCarthy will take over for Darnold at some point, but that time may come later than most would have thought when he was taken with the tenth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

