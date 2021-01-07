Vikings go offensive line in Todd McShay’s ESPN mock draft

It’s another offseason where the Vikings have to attempt to shore up an offensive line problem,

Surprise, surprise, the problem arises from the interior of the offensive line. Minnesota started out with Dakota Dozier at left guard and Pat Elflein at right guard, a pairing that did not work that well. Dozier and Dru Samia were actually a worse guard group on the interior.

Then came the only player with real upside for the Vikings’ guard position: Ezra Cleveland. When Cleveland took over for Samia, the unit improved, but it’s still a long way from being great.

There’s also the issue with tackle Riley Reiff. He had a great season, so it wouldn’t be performance based, but Minnesota may have to get rid of him due to its salary cap issues in 2021.

ESPN’s Todd McShay thinks the team should draft an offensive lineman. Here’s his pick for the Vikings in his latest mock draft:

Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw

Photo: Lee Luther Jr./USA TODAY Sports

Here's what Todd McShay wrote:

"Ezra Cleveland, last year's second-rounder, has helped the offensive line, but the Vikings still need a dominant tackle. They were one of 12 teams that allowed quarterback pressure on at least 30% of their dropbacks. Darrisaw is a very talented left tackle who has power as a pass protector and can get to the second level to help block for Dalvin Cook in Minnesota's zone run schemes. Other possibilities might include pass-rush aid -- the Vikings had the fifth-fewest sacks in 2020 with 23 -- or a safety."

If the Vikings end up cutting or trading Reiff, then this is a definite possibility. But with the way the roster is presently constructed, it would benefit Minnesota a little more to draft a player who's not a tackle. It might be too early to take a guard, but there are other pressing needs on the team.