Vikings' offense struggles again in ugly 12-10 preseason loss to Colts

Aug. 22—The Vikings were fourth in the NFL in total offense last season, their highest ranking in 16 years. So far this preseason the offense hasn't shown up.

The Vikings were solid on defense in a 12-10 preseason loss to Indianapolis on Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium, but the offense continued to struggle. In two preseason games, they have yet to score an offensive touchdown.

Minnesota's only touchdown Saturday came on a 33-yard interception return by linebacker Troy Dye in the first quarter for a 7-3 lead. But Indianapolis fought back and took the lead for good on Eddy Pineiro's 28-yard field goal with 6:22 left in the game.

In the opener on Aug. 14, the Vikings didn't use any starters on offense and it showed in a 33-6 home loss to Denver. On Saturday, though, they used nine starters. Most played the first three series, and Minnesota didn't score on any of them.

Kirk Cousins got the start at quarterback, and completed 5 of 7 passes for 23 yards in his three series. On the third one, he at least got the Vikings in position for a field-goal attempt, but Greg Joseph was wide right from 51 yards.

It didn't get any better when Jake Browning and Kellen Mond, battling to be the backup quarterback, had their turns. However, Browning, who played most of the second quarter, at least led a drive that resulted in a 49-yard field goal by Joseph with 45 seconds left in the half for Minnesota's only offensive points of the game. Mond played the entire second half, and led Minnesota to no points.

"Offensively, it's still a work in progress," said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. "We don't really have much rhythm going on there, and we haven't scored a touchdown yet on offense. So we've got to do a lot better in that area."

Zimmer said Cousins had "not enough consistency." Cousins did say it was "good to get the rust off," but he insisted he's not behind at this point after missing five days of training camp while on the COVID-19 reserve list and by not playing in the first preseason game.

"I feel really good," he said. "I felt really clean tonight as far as just seeing coverage and getting through my reads."

Browning finished just 6 of 15 for 82 yards and a 58.2 passer rating. Mond completed 6 of 12 passes for 61 yards with a 64.9 passer rating.

Zimmer said the backup quarterbacks are "still a work in progress," He did not rule out the Vikings bringing a veteran to be the backup.

"We'll see," Zimmer said. "We'll talk more about it this week. With the monetary situation, we have to be careful about that as well."

With the Vikings doing next to nothing on offense, late in the third quarter and early in the fourth bored fans began doing the wave while throwing their programs in the air. The public-address announcer called for them to stop for safety issues, but there were boos and it took several minutes before the fans actually stopped.

At least the defense, with six starters being used, looked good while not allowing a touchdown. The Vikings took the 7-3 lead when Dye intercepted a tipped Sam Ehlinger pass and ran down the left sideline for the score with 3:45 left in the first quarter.

"Had some great blocks — fantastic blocks — by everyone on the defense so I can't take all the credit," Dye said. "Everyone was out there making moves to make it easier for me to get into the end zone. I think it was a great feeling to put some points on the board for the defense."

The Vikings also in the first half got an interception by nose tackle Jordon Scott on a pass by Ehlinger that was deflected at the line of scrimmage.

Overall, the Vikings used 15 starters Saturday after having used just one against the Broncos. The only starters not used on offense were wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury suffered Aug. 6 in practice, and running back Dalvin Cook, who was rested. Wide receiver Adam Thielen left after the first possession with a thigh bruise that Zimmer said isn't serious.

On defense, Minnesota used six starters. Not playing were defensive end Danielle Hunter (rested). linebacker Anthony Barr (undisclosed injury), cornerback Patrick Peterson (rested), and safeties Harrison Smith (rested) and Xavier Woods (undisclosed).

Against the Broncos, the Vikings had their worst preseason loss since a 31-0 setback to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1984. Until that game, Zimmer, who took over as coach in 2014, had suffered his worst preseason loss 30-9 to Miami in 2017.

The Colts took a 3-0 lead Saturday on a 47-yard field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship with 4:54 left in the first quarter. After Dye's interception return, Pineiro cut the deficit to 7-6 with 14:53 left in the second quarter, his first of three field goals after taking over for Blankenship.

After Browning had replaced Cousins at quarterback, the Vikings finally got some points on offense when Joseph made the 49-yard field goal. But that was it for the night for Minnesota points.

"We're going to grind them real hard this week, then start to back down what we're doing, understand who we are and then figure out those things and go from there," Zimmer said of the shaky offense.