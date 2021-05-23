Vikings offense grades in middle of the pack by CBS Sports

Kyle Ratke
·1 min read
The Vikings have the skill position talent needed to become one of the best offenses in the NFL, led by Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

The biggest question will be whether or not the offensive line can improve after Minnesota made investments into it this offseason through the draft.

Jared Dubin over at CBS Sports ranked each team’s offense heading into the 2021 season and the Vikings rank 15th.

Here’s what Dubin wrote about the Vikings:

The Vikings adding Christian Darrisaw to the offensive line was a strong move, but not enough to give them an above-average unit just yet.

Minnesota ranked 11th in total points last season and fourth in yards. Albeit a big part of that had to do with the team playing from behind and having one of the four worst defenses in the league.

To round out the NFC North, the Bears rank 31st, the Lions rank 32nd and the Packers rank third.

