Vikings’ odds to make playoffs jumps to 31%

The Vikings snuck by the Panthers, winning 28-27 on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The win improved Minnesota to 5-6 on the season. Per FiveThirtyEight, the win increased the Vikings’ playoff chances from 20% to 31%.

Up next for the Vikings in Week 13 will be the Jacksonville Jaguars at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings will surely be favorites in that game. If they win, their playoff percentage will jump up to 36%.

A reminder that there will be seven teams from each conference that will make the playoffs this season. Even so, the Vikings probably can’t afford to lose more than one game on their schedule. After Jacksonville, the Vikings play the Bucs, Bears, Saints and Lions.