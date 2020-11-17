Vikings’ odds to make playoff jumps after win over Bears

The Vikings beat the Bears 19-13 on Monday Night Football.

It wasn’t a particularly pretty win, but it’s the third-straight win for the Vikings who improved to 4-5 on the season.

Prior to the game, the Vikings had a 21% chance to make the playoffs per FiveThirtyEight.

After the win, that number jumped to 36%.

To round out the NFC North, the Packers have a 97% chance, the Bears have a 28% chance and the Lions have a 9% chance.

The Vikings’ upcoming schedule looks good, too. In the next three weeks, they’ll host the Cowboys, Panthers and Jaguars. After that, they have the Bucs, Bears, Saints and Lions.

Minnesota is currently two games out of a playoff spot.