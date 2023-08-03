Vikings OC Wes Phillips offers update on Trishton Jackson’s injury

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Trishton Jackson left Tuesday’s training camp session on a cart following an apparent leg injury.

While the presence of a cart doesn’t automatically signal a serious injury, it’s never a good sign for the player.

However, it seems like Jackson may have avoided the worst-case scenario.

On Wednesday, Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips offered an update on Jackson’s injury, mentioning that Jackson avoided any ligament damage to his knee.

Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said receiver Trishton Jackson avoided any ligament damage to his knee after his injury yesterday. Good news for the #Vikings after Jackson was carted off. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) August 2, 2023

The full extent of Jackson’s injury has not been released, but avoiding ligament injury is generally a positive prognosis, especially for a player fighting for a spot on the Vikings’ 53-man roster for the regular season.

Jackson, 25, signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020. The following year, Jackson signed with the Vikings, where he spent two seasons on the practice squad. He has yet to appear in a regular season game for either team.

In his senior season with Syracuse, Jackson totaled 1,023 yards and 11 touchdowns on 66 catches.

