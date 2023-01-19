Vikings OC Wes Phillips declines interview with Chargers, will return next season

During the NFL offseason, a majority of the focus is on the players and the NFL draft, but teams are also trying to build their coaching staff as well. Jeremey Fowler of ESPN reported on Thursday that the Los Angeles Chargers have requested to interview Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips for their vacant offensive coordinator position but he declined to interview to stay in Minnesota.

We’ve seen this happen in the past, most recently with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans who turned down a second interview with the Vikings last offseason to stay with the 49ers.

The Chargers are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Matt Lombardi following a playoff collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Head Coach Kevin O’Connell brought Phillips with him a year ago from the Los Angeles Rams and has spoken highly of him throughout the season. Retaining Phillips speaks volumes to the culture and foundation that O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have built here in Minnesota.

The #Chargers have requested to speak with #Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips about their OC position, but Phillips plans to stay with Minnesota, per sources. Phillips highly valued there and Vikings building something he wants to see through. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire