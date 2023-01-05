Vikings OC Wes Phillips on cleat issue: “It’s been addressed”

The Minnesota Vikings 41-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon had a lot of people upset for many reasons, one of them being the conditions of the playing surface. Vikings’ players had issues with their cleats and even saw multiple players changing to a seven-cleat shoe during the game.

It’s something that shouldn’t have been an issue, but it was due to what can be perceived as stubbornness. During his media availability on Thursday, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was asked about it and gave a detailed answer.

“We definitely have to take the conditions into account and we have to be professional about whatever the environment we’re playing in. The margin for error in this league is small. I assume you’re talking about guys slipping down on the ground? It was noticeable that it happened with us and it didn’t happen with them. It was something that was addressed, but guys tgot to understand the margin for error is so small. It can’t be like ‘Oh, I’ll get it next time.’ you don’t know how many times you’re going to have that play to change a game or continue a drive. We have to be professional about it. Whether it’s technique at times — you cut off the wrong foot on any surface, you’re going to fall down. But it was noticeable. It has been addressed prior to the game and post-game. We’ve got to be better there.”

You could sense annoyance from Phillips about the issue and rightfully so. Seeing that happen on Sunday was something that shouldn’t have occurred, but it is nice to see the mistake being admitted and addressed.

It seems pretty clear that multiple people in the Vikings organization were irritated with how often players slipped on the Lambeau Field turf last week, especially those who didn't wear the recommended 7-stud cleats. OC Wes Phillips had a sharp response on the issue today: pic.twitter.com/SIQZroqt9a — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) January 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire