Vikings OC Wes Phillips arrested for misdemeanor DWI

According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested on Friday night and charged with misdemeanor DWI. He has been released on bond.

The Vikings released a statement on the matter that was also shared by Seifert.

“Wes immediately notified the team following his arrest last night. This morning we contacted the NFL, and after internal discussion, made the decision Wes will travel with the team to Las Vegas this afternoon. We will continue to gather information regarding the incident and have further comment at the appropriate time.”

This isn’t a good thing for either the Vikings or Phillips. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the legal blood alcohol limit is 0.08 but drivers can be arrested for lower levels in their system.

Minnesota’s legal alcohol-concentration driving limit is 0.08 — but motorists can be arrested for DWI at lower levels. The consequences for driving impaired will vary for each DWI offender, but a typical penalty for a first-time offender is potential jail time and loss of license for a minimum of 30 days up to a year.

Phillips’ punishment by law and from the NFL under the personal conduct policy. When that is known, we at Vikings Wire will keep you informed.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire