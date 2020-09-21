Vikings OC Gary Kubiak: ‘We’ve got to figure it out’

It’s early in the 2020 NFL season, but the Minnesota Vikings are already in trouble.

The team is in an 0-2 hole to start the year. The Vikings have struggled to keep possession, at an almost comical rate. Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins has been very inconsistent. The secondary has been burned. The run defense has looked porous.

There are a few silver linings, but for the most part, if Minnesota doesn’t make a lot of adjustments to its level of play, the team will be looking at a down year.

Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak recently talked about what’s been going on. Kubiak took over offensive coordinator duties after Kevin Stefanski left to take the Browns head coaching job.

Here’s what Kubiak said on KFAN:

“I wake up this morning looking at myself. I’ve got to figure it out,” he said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Kubiak also talked about Cousins on KFAN: