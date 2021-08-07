Vikings new O-line coach Phil Rauscher has no issues getting his voice to be heard

Aug. 7—When Vikings coach Mike Zimmer described new offensive line coach Phil Rauscher at the start of training camp, one of the first words he used was "boisterous."

He wasn't exaggerating.

Rauscher has been perhaps the loudest guy on the field at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan, and Friday was no different. During individual offensive line drills, Rauscher barked out things such as, "Hit it," "Drive," "Eyes up," "Fire up" while also throwing in at times some salty language.

"Phil's got a lot of energy, and he brings it. And as players we love it," guard Dakota Dozier said after the practice. "If you're even down a little bit, his energy is going to carry you through. He doesn't change. He brings it every single day."

Rauscher, who was assistant offensive line coach in his first Vikings season of 2020, was elevated to his new job when offensive line coach and run game coordinator Rick Dennison declined to be vaccinated for the coronavirus and was moved July 27 to senior offensive advisor. Rauscher then took the field the next day for the start of camp.

"It's been exciting," Rauscher, 36, said Friday. "It's an opportunity that I've been working for my whole life, and to get a chance to work with these great guys, it's been a whirlwind, but it's been fun. I've been preparing for it, I've had great teachers and coaches in (Dennison) and Bill Callahan and Gary Kubiak, and it's just been living the dream, in that sense."

Rauscher was promoted from assistant offensive line coach to offensive line coach for Washington's final 11 games in 2019 when Callahan went from offensive line coach to interim head coach. And Kubiak was the Vikings' offensive coordinator last year.

As for his reputation for being boisterous, Rauscher joked about that.

"I think you guys heard a different guy," he said. "I don't know. It's not me. When I was learning how to coach offensive line under Bill Callahan, we were loud. We were loud because we have to coach 15 guys. Just because you're correcting one guy, that doesn't mean he's the only guy getting the correction, and I think that guys feed off energy."

Rauscher said it wasn't any sort of shock to be promoted last month to offensive line coach. He said that last year the plan would have been for him to take over if Dennison came down with COVID-19. And since the Vikings this year had been having discussions with Dennison since April about coronavirus protocols, those in the building had known that a move could be made.

"I've been kind of planning my whole life to be an offensive line coach in the NFL," Rauscher said. "So it wasn't a huge jump or anything in that sense. So when they called me and told me what was going to happen, I was excited."

Still, it's a challenge. The Vikings in March released starting left tackle Riley Reiff in a salary-related move, and there has been lots of shuffling on the line since spring drills got underway in May.

Rashod Hill has been working with the first team at left tackle, and Zimmer indicated Friday he's a good bet to remain there. Ezra Cleveland has moved from right guard and will start at left guard. And Dozier, who started at left guard last season, and Oli Udoh, who was a tackle last year, are battling to start at right guard, with Zimmer indicating it might be Udoh's job to lose. The only starting linemen in the same spot as last season will be center Garrett Bradbury and right tackle Brian O'Neill.

Rookie Christian Darrisaw had been expected to challenge Hill for the starting job, but he has been battling a groin issue. Darrisaw missed time in spring drills and sat out the first week of training camp before returning Wednesday on a limited basis.

"He's one step forward and two steps back," Zimmer said. "Hard to get it done when you're not out there doing stuff."

Zimmer said Darrisaw's injury has been "nagging all the time." And he talked up Hill, saying, "I feel pretty good with Rashod" at left tackle.

Zimmer also talked up Udoh.

"I like Udoh at guard," Zimmer said. "A big-bodied guy. If he's going to be the guard, we have to keep giving him reps, so he gets comfortable with all things that happen in there."

Zimmer said Rauscher's biggest challenge now is "finding the correct backups, the swing guys on game day."

In that quest, Rauscher is giving it all he's got. And all of the linemen on the team can hear that he is.

"He's loud," O'Neill said. "He's bringing the juice. He's bringing the energy. We love it. He's awesome."