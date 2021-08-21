The Vikings not expected to play vs. the Colts

The Vikings rested most of their more notable players against the Broncos in the season opener. While it appears that more Minnesota starters will be ready for the game against the Colts on Saturday, there are still a few key players who will be missing from action.

Here is a full list of the Vikings players who are not expected to go against Indianapolis:

QB Nate Stanley

Jun 9, 2021; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nate Stanley (14) and wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) participate in drills at OTA at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

WR Justin Jefferson

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) reaches for extra yards as he goes out of bounds against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

S Xavier Woods

Dallas Cowboys free safety Xavier Woods (25) prepares to defend against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

RB Kene Nwangwu

Minnesota Vikings running back Kene Nwangwu (26) returns a kickoff during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

LB Anthony Barr

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr gets set for a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

T Christian Darrisaw

Minnesota Vikings OL Christian Darrisaw practices during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

G Dru Samia

Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Dru Samia (73) looks to make a block during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

TE Tyler Conklin

Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin (83) runs with the ball in the third quarter during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Bears defeated the Vikings 33-27. (AP Photo/David Berding)

WR Dede Westbrook

Oct 27, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook (12) enters the field prior to the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

DL James Lynch

Minnesota Vikings' James Lynch reacts to a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

DE Patrick Jones II

Jan 27, 2021; National defensive lineman Patrick Jones II of Pittsburgh (90) drills during National practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA; Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

DE Danielle Hunter

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter eyes a tackling machine during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

