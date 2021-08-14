The Vikings not expected to play in today’s preseason opener vs. the Broncos

As reported by the Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling, the Vikings starters were expected to see minimal playing time in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Broncos.

It turns out, minimal playing time meant not at all for many of the notable players on Minnesota’s roster. Vikings fans should still have plenty of things to watch against the Broncos, but most takeaways will have to do with the reserves.

Below is a list of the Vikings players that will be held out, as announced by the team:

CB Patrick Peterson

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson sets up in a defensive drill during the NFL football team's training camp, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

QB Kirk Cousins

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) laughs during exercises at the NFL football team's training camp, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

DT Sheldon Richardson

Sep 23, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (93) during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

WR Chad Beebe

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Chad Beebe (12) runs for a touchdown ahead of Detroit Lions free safety Will Harris (25) during the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

WR Blake Proehl

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Blake Proehl (13) and safety Josh Metellus (44) participate at NFL football training camp Friday, July 30, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

QB Nate Stanley

Jun 9, 2021; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nate Stanley (14) and wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) participate in drills at OTA at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

WR Justin Jefferson

Dec 6, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

WR Adam Thielen

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) takes part in the NFL football team's training camp, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

CB Bashaud Breeland

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland sets up for a defensive drill during the NFL football team's training camp, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

S Harrison Smith

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

S Xavier Woods

Dallas Cowboys free safety Xavier Woods (25) prepares to defend against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

CB Mackensie Alexander

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander gets set for a play during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

RB Alexander Mattison

Nov 8, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

FB C.J. Ham

Dec 8, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham (30) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

RB Dalvin Cook

Jun 9, 2021; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) catches a pass in drills at OTA at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

LB Blake Lynch

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs after a catch while defended by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Lynch (48) in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

LB Eric Kendricks

Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) walks to the sideline after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

LB Anthony Barr

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) drops into coverage against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

C Garrett Bradbury

Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury, center, looks to make a block on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

LB Nick Vigil

May 26, 2021; Eagan, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Nick Vigil (59) participates in drills at OTA at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

LT Rashod Hill

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Rashod Hill (69) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

T Christian Darrisaw

Minnesota Vikings OL Christian Darrisaw practices during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

G Ezra Cleveland

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland (72) in action in the first quarter during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Falcons defeated the Vikings 40-23. (AP Photo/David Berding)

OL Oli Udoh

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Oli Udoh (74) looks on before the start of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 43-34. (AP Photo/David Berding)

RT Brian O'Neill

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 23: Brian O'Neill #75 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on durning the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

TE Tyler Conklin

Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin (83) pulls in a pass against New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Kwon Alexander in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

TE Irv Smith Jr.

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) celebrates with teammate Tyler Conklin (83) after catching a 9-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

WR Dede Westbrook

Jacksonville Jaguars' Dede Westbrook runs past Washington Redskins tight end Jeremy Sprinkle (87) and linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (51) for a 74-yard punt return for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

New York Giants' Dalvin Tomlinson warms-up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

DT Michael Pierce

Oct 28, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce (97) sits on the bench during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

DE Danielle Hunter

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter eyes a tackling machine during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

