Vikings NFL Draft Picks 2024: Full list of Minnesota’s draft picks for every round

The Vikings of 2024 will look notably different than that of 2023 following the departure of long-time QB Kirk Cousins, who signed a four-year deal with the Falcons in March. Without Cousins, Minnesota is likely one of the teams looking to take a quarterback in this year’s draft. With nine selections in total and two in the first round, the Vikings are currently scheduled to pick first at 11th overall. For now, the QB room is led by Sam Darnold, who signed a one-year deal with Minnesota in March. Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall sit behind him. The Vikings could look to trade up from No. 11 or hope that the guy they want is still available once they’re on the clock.

Beyond quarterback, the Vikings have significant needs at defensive line following the departure of Danielle Hunter to the Texans (although Minnesota did add edge rusher Jonathan Greenard in March). The team could also look to use the draft to bolster the offensive line and add protections for Cousins’ successor whether that’s Darnold, another face currently on the roster, or a new pick from the draft pool.

Elsewhere on defense, the Vikings could be in the market for a cornerback to bolster the likes of Mekhi Blackmon and Andrew Booth Jr.

Click here to see the entire 2024 NFL Draft order and keep reading to see who the Vikings will take in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Minnesota Vikings 2024 NFL Draft Picks