For the Vikings, these next four games could define an era

Minnesota has kept the nucleus of general manager Rick Spielman, head coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins together since 2018.

With these last four games, that could potentially change.

Minnesota currently sits at 6-7 overall. The Vikings had high expectations coming into this year — with a revamped defense and a high-octane offense that retained most of its key pieces from 2020.

Minnesota has been up and down, but the team has its excuses: injuries, a tough schedule and just plain bad luck. That said, this current brain trust has had plenty of time to overcome different faults in order to contend. Many teams in the NFL have dealt with the things the Vikings have been through.

If Minnesota can’t make the postseason this year, it’s time to move. Even if the Vikings earn a wildcard berth, I think you could argue the team should still get rid of a few important figures. The Vikings need to not only make the postseason, but win there, too.

Zimmer, Spielman and Cousins have had enough time — they have to be ready to compete as soon as now. Minnesota heads to Chicago in Week 15. The team also plays the Rams, Packers and the Bears a second time to close out the year. Green Bay and Los Angeles are among the best teams in the league, while Chicago is a divisional opponent. But excuses fly out the door when your team has been in a short-term window for this long of a time.

Given the expectations of this team, it has to prove that it is still among the top echelon of teams in the league. It has to make the postseason and win there. With that in mind, the Vikings need to close out the season strong.