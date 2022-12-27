Vikings News Roundup: Underdogs, avoiding Hackett and injuries

The Minnesota Vikings sit at 12-3 and are now riding a two-game win streak after finishing December with a 3-1 record.

They head to Green Bay to face the Packers this upcoming Sunday to potentially end their playoff hopes and improve their own seeding in the NFC.

Things won’t be the easiest in the world for the Vikings the next two weeks, as both games will be on the road against division opponents. Catch up on all the latest Vikings news.

Kirk Cousins MVP?

Dec 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball against the New York Giants during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings starting quarterback is arguably playing the best football of his career and has the most fourth-quarter comebacks in a single season in NFL history. Should he be in the MVP discussion?

PFF grades from Week 16

Dec 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (97) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have played well this season and the PFF grades have reflected that over the course of the season. This week’s grades are no different.

Odds to win postseason awards

Dec 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell celebrates the win after the game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Postseason awards are coming faster than we think, as the voting for them will happen right after week 18 is done. The Vikings have some awards that they could potentially win and we broke down the odds of them taking home the hardware.

Underdogs in Week 17?

Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) celebrates after breaking up a fourth down play against the Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings are once again underdogs and this time it’s against their archrival the Packers. What are the odds and how have the Vikings fared this season?

Vikings got lucky not hiring Nathaniel Hackett

Dec 4, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell looks on before the game against the New York Jets at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

In his latest column, Judd Zulgad talks about the Vikings dodging a major bullet by staying patient and not hiring Hackett.

James Lynch is injured

Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle James Lynch (92) tackles Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) after short gain during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have been dealing with injuries this season and the defensive line has been dealing with them more recently. They suffered another injury to the unit on Saturday afternoon.

