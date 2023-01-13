Vikings News Roundup: Scouting reports, crowd noise and Dan Orlovsky

Heading into the Minnesota Vikings’ first playoff appearance since the 2019 season, there is a lot going with the NFC North champions.

The game against the New York Giants is getting a lot of the attention and rightfully so, but it’s not the only thing going on with the Vikings.

From Dan Orlovsty being unfair to Kirk Cousins to scouting reports and mock drafts, get caught up on all the happenings with the Vikings and those who might be.

Devon Witherspoon scouting report

The star cornerback from Illinois is rising up draft boards and is a favorite of a lot of draft analysts, including myself.

Joey Porter Jr. scouting report

The son of former Pittsburgh Steelers’ great Joey Porter, the Penn State cornerback will likely finish as my top cornerback in the 2023 NFL draft class.

Dan Orlovsky disrespects Kirk Cousins

In ranking the starting quarterbacks in the playoffs, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky is a little unfair in how he ranks Kirk Cousins.

Justin Jefferson awards

In going through their year-end awards, Pro Football Talk recognized wide receiver Justin Jefferson and his tremendous season.

Vikings' receivers were tremendous

The Vikings had a great receiving corps this season and they became only the ninth team to have the level of success that they had in 2022.

National media narratives

The national media isn’t exactly friendly to the Vikings, nor are they fair. The latest narrative is even more unfair than ever.

Vikings injury report

The injury report for the Vikings continues to improve and they may have multiple players back for Sunday’s wild card matchup.

Ed Donatell is feeling the heat

Having seen plenty of coaches fired throughout his time covering the Vikings, Judd Zulgad thinks that it could be the end for Ed Donatell.

Traits for a Vikings running back

In his debut for Vikings Wire, Kevin Fielder breaks down what traits in a running back the Vikings prioritize in this scheme.

Christian Darrisaw challenges the fans

After Giants offensive linemen Nick Gates talked about how quiet U.S. Bank Stadium was on Christmas Eve, Darrisaw called out the fans and asked them to be loud.

New overtime rules

The Vikings have been the reason that overtime rules have changed in the past and now they get to potentially benefit from the new rules that start this weekend.

SMU WR Rashee Rice

Tyler’s scouting report

Draft Wire sent the Vikings a wide receiver in their latest mock draft and it fits what the Vikings need.

Michigan DL Mazi Smith

The Vikings will need to replace potentially two starters on the defensive line and Smith was the top-ranked player on Bruce Feldman’s freaks list.

Ed Donatell thinks the defense will be ready

The defense was not great during the season, but Donatell thinks the playoffs will be where they shine.

Giants' aggressive defense

The Giants’ defense and Vikings’ offense are on different ends of one spectrum and it could be something the Vikings take advantage of.

K.J. Osborn

Osborn has been excellent towards the end of the season and it could propel the Vikings farther in the playoffs.

PFF's All-Pro team

Three Vikings made the All-Pro team from Pro Football Focus and you might be surprised who they are.

NFLPA All-Pro team

The NFL Players Association voted on their first-ever All-Pro team.

