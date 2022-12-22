Vikings news roundup: Scouting reports, Harry Styles and PFF grades

The Minnesota Vikings kickoff against the New York Giants on Saturday afternoon in the final home game of the season and that will be the first-ever Winter Whiteout in team history.

Yesterday brought us a lot of interesting items including an interesting quote from a giants coordinator.

Get all caught up on the news from Wednesday in our latest news roundup.

Quentin Johnston scouting report

Nov 19, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches a pass for a first down against the Baylor Bears as cornerback Mark Milton (3) defends during the first quarter at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Johnston is a tremendous wide receiver out of Texas Christian University. He got one of the highest grades I have given out this season and he could be a tremendous addition to the Vikings.

25 SKOL's of Christmas: Jeff George

Aug 31, 1997; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback Jeff George (3) in action against the Tennessee Oilers during a pre-season game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. FILE PHOTO; Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The 1999 season was on the verge of being a massive hangover from 1998. Thankfully, the Vikings had Jeff George ready in reserve and he salvaged the season with some beautiful moonshots.

Kirk Cousins' absurd two game stretch

Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) prepares to throw during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The starting quarterback of the Vikings has been incredible the last two weeks and the stats bear that out. He has done something in the last two weeks that the rest of the NFL has only done twice in total.

Judd Zulgad on the Vikings' needing to come out strong

Dec 4, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell looks on before the game against the New York Jets at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

It’s normal for a team to come out flat a week after an emotional win. It is on head coach Kevin O’Connell to ensure that they come out ready to roll after winning the NFC North.

Wink Martindale compared Kevin O'Connell to a pop star

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell reacts before an NFL International Series game against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When talking about the game on Saturday afternoon, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale had a really interesting way to describe the difference between the two excellent coaches.

Kirk Cousins' PFF grade rose multiple points

Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates after throwing a touchdown to wide receiver Adam Thielen (not pictured) during the fourth against the Indianapolis Colts quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

There was some controversy when the PFF grades came out from the Vikings’ historic win over the Colts and Cousins saw his grade improve by multiple points.

Kirk Cousins named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

The Minnesota Vikings have now had six players win NFC Player of the Week honors with Cousins getting it after his performance against the Indianapolis Colts.

Multiple Vikings made the Pro Bowl

Feb 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) during NFC practice for the Pro Bowl at Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings had five players make the Pro Bowl’s initial roster with nine more make it as alternates. Four of those are first alternates.

Vikings Film Room

Dec 4, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) celebrates his touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have used a few plays with massive success this season and this rushing concept has been extremely successful.

