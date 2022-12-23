Vikings News Roundup: Mud Bowl, no Bradbury and players to watch

With just one day remaining until the Vikings host their Winter Whiteout against the New York Giants, the Minnesota Vikings had a relatively quiet day. The biggest news was with the injury reports coming out in the middle of the afternoon.

Sometimes, no news is good news but we still had plenty going on here at Vikings Wire. We have quite a few things working, including preview pieces to get us ready for the game on Saturday.

Get yourself caught up with all the latest news in the latest roundup.

Behind enemy lines

To get a sense of what the Vikings will be dealing with on Saturday, we spoke with the managing editor of Giants Wire Dan Benton.

Players to watch

Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) looks on after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. With the win, the Minnesota Vikings clinched the NFC North. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Our newest contributor Matt Anderson broke down five players that you should be watching come Saturday afternoon.

25 SKOL's of Christmas

Minnesota Vikings star running back Chuck Foreman (44) swings to get away from Los Angeles Rams Jim Youngblood (53) during rain-soaked NFC playoff game in Los Angeles, Dec. 27, 1977. (AP Photo) ORG XMIT: APHS445695 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]

In the latest rendition of the 25 SKOL’s of Christmas, Matt Anderson broke down the 1977 divisional round of the playoffs: the Mud Bowl.

Final injury report

The final injury report only has five players on it for both teams and three of them have been ruled out.

Draft Wire mock

NFL draft season is already upon us and, while the Vikings don’t need to fully shift their focus there, it’s something that they are still working on. Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling had the Vikings taking a very intriguing prospect.

Sunday Ticket has a new home

Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) celebrates a stop against the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

After the NFL had initially announced that they would be moving on from DirecTV as their exclusive partner for NFL Sunday Ticket, they have found one at an exorbitant amount per year.

How to catch the game

The Vikings host the Giants on Saturday and make sure you know how to catch the game on Christmas Eve.

