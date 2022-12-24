Vikings news roundup: Fines, behind enemy lines and more

It’s finally game day as the Minnesota Vikings are hosting the New York Giants on Saturday afternoon in the first-ever Winter Whiteout.

The game is set to be a fun one as the Vikings have just clinched the NFC North and are still playing for the two seed while the Giants could theoretically clinch their first playoff spot since 2016 with a win and some help.

Friday is usually a slow news day, but there were plenty of topics that ended up being worth discussing.

Get yourself caught up on the day’s news prior to kickoff.

Staff preview and predictions

Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) prepares to throw during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings have won three of their last four games and our staff, along with Dan Benton of Giants Wire think the Vikings could make that four out of five.

Behind Enemy Lines

To get a better sense of where the Giants are at, we sat down with Dan Benton of Giants Wire to get all the details.

25 SKOL's of Christmas

GREEN BAY, WI – JANUARY 9: Wide receiver Randy Moss #84 of the Minnesota Vikings pretends to moon the crowd after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild-card game at Lambeau Field on January 9, 2005 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

On the third to last SKOL of Christmas, we took a look at a very joyous day in Vikings history: Moss mooning Lambeau Field.

VIkings OL will be tested

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Brian O'Neill (75), left, and offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland (72) look on in the third quarter during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis.

The Giants’ defense could give the Vikings’ offensive line some real issues, especially up the middle with Garrett Bradbury set to miss his third-consecutive game with a back injury.

Gjallarhorn will be sounded by superstar

Aug 14, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; University of Minnesota Olympic Gold medalist Gable Steveson blows the Gjallarhorn before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings have had a long lineage of famous people ring the Gjallarhorn prior to kickoff and the Vikings found another great one for Saturday afternoon.

Vikings elevate player from practice squad

Jul 29, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings guard Kyle Hinton (68) looks on during training camp at US Bank Stadium.

With center Garrett Bradbury ruled out for the third-consecutive game with a back injury, the Vikings elevated one for some extra depth.

How to catch the game

The game is on an odd day for the second-consecutive week so make sure you know how to catch the game.

Multiple fines levied from Saturday's comeback win

Nov 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan (39) celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.

After the historical comeback against the Colts last Saturday, there were two fines levied from the game and both were given to cornerbacks.

