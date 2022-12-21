Vikings news roundup: Car crashes, comebacks, and power rankings

We are now four days removed from the Minnesota Vikings’ historic come-from-behind 39-36 victory over the Indianapolis Colts and I am still giddy about it.

The Vikings have been a team that is consistently inconsistent this season. They have moments where they look dominant but struggle stopping the opposing offense more often than not.

Tuesday brought a lot of news from multiple places. Get yourself caught up with a full news roundup.

Josh Rosen signed to the practice squad

Oct 7, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) prepares to throw a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Link

The Vikings needed a third quarterback to keep on the practice squad since the Arizona Cardinals signed David Blough. In turn, the Vikings signed their first-round pick from 2018.

Kirk Cousins the comeback king

Nov 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Link

Despite all the narratives surrounding Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings, he has turned things around. This season has been different as the clutch gene has kicked in as he leads the NFL in fourth-quarter comebacks.

Garrett Bradbury involved in a car crash

Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (56) against the Arizona Cardinalsduring the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Link

Normally, a car accident that had everybody walking away from it wouldn’t be a big deal, but Bradbury has missed the last two games with a back injury.

Defensive adjustments are being made...finally

Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Link

It only took 14 weeks for it to happen, but we are finally seeing some adjustments and it paid dividends for them on Saturday.

Bernard Berrian ties an NFL record

Nov 30, 2008; Minneapolis, MN, USA: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Bernard Berrian (87) runs past Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman (33) for a 99-yard pass reception for touchdown in the second quarter at the Metrodome. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Link

The Vikings are used to having a lot of records or massive performances happen against them, but every so often, they make those plays. Berrian jump-started a 20-point victory by doing just that.

The Real Forno Show

Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) celebrates the win against the Indianapolis Colts after the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. With the win, the Minnesota Vikings clinched the NFC North. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Link

On Monday night’s show, I talked about the two halves from Saturday’s game, how they mattered for this team and a short preview of the Vikings “Winter Whiteout” game versus the Giants.

Vikings' injury report

Link

The Vikings have had some injury reports that have been rather large, but things are starting to look better.

Power rankings

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith (55) celebrates with linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) after Hunter sacked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, September 11, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Min. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Apc Packvsvikings 0911221301djp

The latest power rankings are both consistent and odd across the league’s national media.

[listicle id=70219]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire